Soldier Arrested in Maiduguri for Illegal Possession of Ammunition

A soldier, identified as Nathaniel Jeremiah, has been arrested by personnel from the 7 Division at the Borno Express Terminal Park in Maiduguri for illegally carrying ammunition on Monday.

According to intelligence sources, Jeremiah, who was on a welfare pass and traveling to Adamawa State, was caught during a routine search while trying to board a vehicle at the terminal.

Security operatives found 89 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition hidden in his bag. He was immediately detained for questioning, and the ammunition was handed over to the authorities for further investigation.

