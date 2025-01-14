Vulcaniser Detained for Allegedly Setting Girlfriend Ablaze in Abuja

Vulcaniser Detained for Allegedly Setting Girlfriend Ablaze in Abuja
Suspect
A 47-year-old vulcaniser, Saheed Ganiyu, is in police custody after allegedly setting his girlfriend, Esther, on fire during an altercation at Jabi Motor Park, Abuja. 
Ganiyu denies the accusation, claiming the incident was accidental, caused by petrol leaking from a bottle he carried while trying to prevent her from drinking alcohol.
The incident occurred on December 29, 2024, during a heated argument, reportedly resulting in Esther’s clothes catching fire when Ganiyu lit a cigarette.
Esther, 32, is hospitalized with severe burns, while Ganiyu, beaten by an angry mob, was treated and later detained by the police.
Esther’s family is struggling with medical expenses, and police investigations are ongoing. The suspect faces arraignment after the inquiry concludes.
