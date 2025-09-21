spot_img
September 21, 2025 - 3:39 PM

Obasanjo Denies Ever Seeking Third Term, Warns Leaders Against Clinging to Power

News
— By: Hassan Haruna

Olusegun Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has rejected claims that he once tried to secure a third term in office, saying there is no evidence to back the allegation.

 

Speaking at a democracy dialogue hosted by the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation in Accra, Obasanjo said:

 

“I’m not a fool. If I wanted a third term, I knew how to go about it. There’s no Nigerian, dead or alive, who can say I ever told them I wanted a third term.”

 

He explained that securing debt relief for Nigeria during his presidency was a far tougher task than pursuing tenure extension.

 

“If I could get debt relief, which was harder than a third term, then if I wanted a third term, I would have gotten it too,” he added.

 

Obasanjo also warned leaders against staying too long in power, calling it a false sense of indispensability.

 

“The best work is done when you’re young, energetic, and dynamic. Some people think no one else can replace them, but that’s a sin against God. If God takes you away, someone else will come and they may do better or worse,” he said.

