September 21, 2025 - 3:55 PM

NiMet Forecasts Thunderstorms, Rainfall Across Nigeria Today

News
— By: Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu

NiMet Warns of Increased Rainfall and Potential Flooding in Nigeria Throughout July
NiMet Headquarters

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has released its daily weather outlook for Sunday, 21st September 2025, predicting thunderstorms and rainfall in several parts of the country.

 

According to the forecast, parts of Adamawa and Taraba States will experience isolated thunderstorms with light rains in the morning. Later in the afternoon and evening, similar weather conditions are expected across Kaduna, Gombe, Kebbi, Zamfara, Adamawa, Bauchi, Southern Borno, and Taraba States.

 

In the central region, the morning hours are expected to bring a mix of cloudy skies and sunshine intervals, with prospects of thunderstorms and light rains over parts of Nasarawa, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and Niger State. The afternoon and evening will see widespread isolated thunderstorms with moderate rainfall across most parts of the zone.

 

For the southern states, NiMet predicts cloudy skies with sunshine intervals in the morning, alongside isolated thunderstorms and light rains in Ebonyi, Abia, Imo, Lagos, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Cross River, and Akwa Ibom States. By afternoon and evening, thunderstorms with moderate rainfall are anticipated across much of the region.

 

NiMet has advised Nigerians to exercise caution during the rainy spells.

“Thunderstorms may cause temporary disruption of outdoor activities,” the agency warned, urging motorists to drive carefully during rainfall due to reduced visibility and slippery roads.

 

The agency also cautioned residents in flood-prone areas to take preventive measures, while calling on local authorities, emergency services, and relevant stakeholders to remain on alert.

Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu
Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu
Subscribe

