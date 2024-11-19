NYSC Member, Chiamaka Obi Kidnapped Along Niger-Onitsha Expressway

Gunmen have reportedly kidnapped Chiamaka Obi, a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), along the Niger-Onitsha expressway in Niger State.

Obi, who hails from Edenta in Okwu Etiti, Orsu Local Government Area of Imo State, was abducted on Monday while returning home from Kebbi State, where she had just completed her service year.

She was taken alongside a family of four, the bus driver, and three other passengers.

Reacting to the incident on Tuesday, Uche Agabige, a member of the Imo State House of Assembly, disclosed that the kidnappers are demanding an exorbitant ransom for her release.

Agabige expressed deep concern for Obi’s safety and urged the Imo State Government to investigate the abduction and work towards apprehending the perpetrators.

“Miss Chiamaka Linda Obi is from Edenta in Okwu Etiti autonomous community in Orsu LGA, which I represent in the State Assembly,” Agabige said. “She was on her way home after completing her NYSC when she was kidnapped. The ransom demand is outrageous, and I call on the government to intervene and ensure her safe release.”

The lawmaker also called on President Bola Tinubu to address the growing cases of kidnapping and insecurity in the country.

