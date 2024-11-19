Justice Department Pushes for Google to Separate Chrome

The U.S. Department of Justice is reportedly pushing for Google to divest its Chrome browser division.

This move is part of the ongoing antitrust case against the tech giant, which has already seen a court ruling that Google violated antitrust laws in the online search and search ads sectors.

The Department of Justice’s current focus on Chrome stems from its dominance in the browser market, holding around 61% of the U.S. market share.

The government argued that this position gives Google undue influence over access to its search engine.

As a result, the Justice Department plans to urge a federal judge to impose stricter antitrust measures, which could include forcing Google to separate Chrome from its broader business operations.

This latest development comes after the Justice Department’s successful case in August, where a judge ruled against Google, marking a significant legal setback for the company in its efforts to retain control over key markets.

