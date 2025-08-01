NYSC Boss Urges Corps Members to Take Ownership of Nation-Building

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier-General Olakunle Nafiu, has charged corps members to embrace their responsibility in shaping Nigeria’s future.

Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony of the 2025 Batch ‘B’ Stream I corps members at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Paiko, Niger State, Nafiu emphasized the critical role of youths in steering the country toward progress.

“Nigeria belongs to all of us, but you have more at stake as young, brilliant, and educated individuals with a bright future,” he said, emphasizing the need for corps members to view their service year as a platform for meaningful contribution.

He assured the new intakes of the scheme’s commitment to their welfare, revealing that President Bola Tinubu had approved an upward review of their monthly allowance from ₦33,000 to ₦77,000.

While acknowledging the current state of facilities at the camp, Nafiu encouraged those deployed to Niger State to make the most of their service year. He noted that the state government had begun constructing a permanent orientation camp to address the infrastructural challenges.

“Subsequent batches will find a better camp, as I’m informed the state is building a permanent orientation camp,” he stated.

He further advised corps members to immerse themselves in the culture of their host communities, promote mutual understanding, and offer voluntary services that improve lives at the grassroots.

Nafiu also urged corps members to support education by helping those in their primary places of assignment acquire knowledge.

In his address, Governor Umaru Bago of Niger, represented by the Commissioner for Youths and Sports Development, Yahaya Gulbin-Boka, called on corps members to be agents of national unity and peace. He reiterated the government’s dedication to ensuring their safety and comfort throughout their stay.

“As a government, we’ll keep providing an enabling environment for you to thrive in the state,” he said.

Earlier, the Niger State NYSC Coordinator, Mrs. Martina Shuaibu-Ibrahim, highlighted the orientation course as a cornerstone for discipline, unity, and personal development. She warned corps members against drug abuse and cultism and urged full participation in all camp activities.