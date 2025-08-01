Atiku Commends ADC’s Youth-Led Leadership Selections as Party Announces Fresh Appointments

Former PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar has hailed the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for its bold steps toward youth inclusion, congratulating several young leaders on their appointment to the party’s National Working Committee.

In a statement made available to The News Chronicle on Friday, Atiku lauded the appointments of Bilyaminu Duhu (Assistant National Youth Leader, North East), Jackie Wayas (Deputy National Publicity Secretary), Hassana Dada (Assistant National Youth Leader, North Central), David Itopa (Deputy National Welfare Secretary), Hauwa Yusuf (Deputy National Secretary), and others.

“ADC is no longer just talking about youth inclusion it’s delivering on it,” Atiku said. “The future of our youth must not be shaped in their absence. This is what real leadership looks like: not just words, but action.”

The former vice president stated that the move by the ADC is being seen as a notable example of translating political promises into tangible participation for Nigeria’s next generation.