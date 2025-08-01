Troops Nab Fellow Soldier with 350 Rounds of Ammunition in Maiduguri

A Nigerian soldier has been arrested at the Borno Express Terminal in Maiduguri for illegally possessing ammunition.

According to a military source on Friday, the arrest was made by the Military Police K9 Team during a routine search operation.

The incident happened at around 9:45 a.m. on Thursday, July 31, 2025. During the search, the soldier was found with 350 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition hidden in a sack bag.

A military memo stated: “At about 9:45 a.m. on July 31, 2025, the soldier was arrested by the Military Police K9 Team during a routine search at Borno Express Terminal in Maiduguri for unlawfully possessing 350 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition concealed in a sack.”

Preliminary investigations revealed that the soldier is from the 134 Special Forces Battalion and had been granted an 18-day welfare pass from Maiduguri to Kaduna, valid from July 31 to August 17, 2025. the soldier is currently in custody while further investigation continues.

This arrest highlights ongoing concerns about security lapses in Nigeria’s military, especially as the country continues to battle insurgency, internal conflicts, and the illegal spread of arms.