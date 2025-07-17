NYSC Batch B Orientation Course to Begin Soon- DG Commends Stakeholders at Workshop

The Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, has confirmed that preparations are in top gear for the commencement of the 2025 Batch B Orientation Course.

Brig.-Gen. Nafiu made this known during the Pre-Orientation Workshop for 2025 Batch B, held on Tuesday, July 15 in Lafia, the capital of Nasarawa State.

During his remarks, the NYSC boss commended the governors of the 36 states of the federation for their recent efforts in improving the welfare of corps members, particularly the upward review of their monthly stipends.

“I am pleased that several states are now paying due attention to our orientation camps, with some going ahead to either enhance or resume payment of monthly stipends to youth corps members,” he said.

He especially appreciated Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State for the state’s consistent support for the NYSC scheme.

“I make bold to say that the government and good people of Nasarawa State have been outstanding in their support to the NYSC and I thank Gov. Abdullahi Sule for taking our relationship to another level entirely,” he added.

Nafiu also expressed gratitude to the Federal Government for the recent upward review of corps members’ allowances and its continued support for the scheme.

“The timely release of funds has helped us to continue equipping corps members with discipline, patriotism, and relevant skills to contribute to national development,” he said.

He explained that the pre-orientation workshop is held regularly to review past orientation exercises and make necessary improvements. This year’s theme is:

“Maintaining the Integrity of the Orientation Course in the Face of Competing Interests.”

The Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State, Dr. Emmanuel Akabe, who represented Governor Sule, assured the NYSC of the state’s continuous support.

“We are dedicated to infrastructural development and creating an enabling environment for our youth to thrive,” Dr. Akabe stated.

The event was attended by security officials, traditional rulers, and other key stakeholders involved in the NYSC orientation programme.

Meanwhile, prospective corps members have expressed anticipation for the upcoming camp.

A graduate who registered for NYSC during Batch A Stream 2 in April but was moved to Batch B shared their thoughts with The News Chronicle.

“I was initially saddened and my excitement was watered down when I found out I was pushed to Batch B, especially as some persons I registered with went to camp with Batch A Stream 2,” the prospective corps member said.

“But I’m excited that I’ll be in camp soon. I hope to enjoy my experience and meet new people.”

With the pre-orientation workshop concluded, the NYSC management is expected to release the official orientation timetable and camp dates for Batch B in the coming days.