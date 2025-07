Troops under Operation Hadin Kai have arrested two NURTW members, Isah Abdullahi and Abdullahi Mohammed, for allegedly smuggling military uniforms and equipment to Boko Haram terrorists in Borno State.

According to Defence spokesperson Maj.-Gen. Markus Kangye, the suspects were intercepted in Biu LGA with 13 military uniforms and high voltage batteries, hidden in a waybill consignment intended for insurgents.