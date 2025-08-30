spot_img
North-East Governors Attend Cultural Gala in Jalingo Ahead of Forum Meeting

By: Hassan Haruna

North-East Governors Attend Cultural Gala in Jalingo Ahead of Forum Meeting
Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, CON, and other North-East governors were hosted on Friday night by Taraba State Governor, Agbu Kefas, at a dinner and cultural gala in Jalingo. The event came ahead of the 12th North-East Governorsâ€™ Forum meeting scheduled for Saturday.
The gala, held at the Government House banquet hall, featured rich cultural displays, music, and performances from traditional and modern groups across Taraba and other states in the region.
In his remarks, Governor Kefas stressed the importance of unity and regional cooperation, noting that solidarity is vital in tackling the challenges confronting the North-East.
He said the Forum offers governors a platform to design strategies that promote peace, development, and prosperity.
Chairman of the Forum and Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, who gave the vote of thanks, praised Governor Kefas and the people of Taraba for their warm hospitality.
Â He said the cultural night created an atmosphere of brotherhood and set the stage for meaningful discussions on insecurity, poverty, and infrastructure gaps in the region.
The Forum meeting will hold on Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Taraba State Government House.
