NSUK to Host Feed Analysis Laboratory for North Central Nigeria

In a major step toward enhancing food safety and livestock productivity in North Central Nigeria, the Livestock Productivity Resilience Support Project (L-PRES) has approved the establishment of a Feed Analysis Laboratory at the Faculty of Agriculture, Nasarawa State University, Keffi (NSUK), Lafia Campus.

The disclosure was made by the National Project Coordinator of L-PRES, Dr. Sanusi Abubakar, during a courtesy visit by the Vice-Chancellor of NSUK, Professor Sa’adatu Hassan Liman, and members of her management team to the L-PRES office in Abuja.

Dr. Sanusi explained that the Federal Government had approved three Feed Analysis Laboratories across the country, with the NSUK facility designated to serve the entire North Central region. He congratulated Professor Liman on her appointment and praised her administration’s visionary leadership, assuring that the collaboration between L-PRES and NSUK would extend to other areas in the near future.

Responding, Professor Liman expressed deep appreciation to L-PRES for selecting the University as a host institution. She stressed that strategic partnerships are crucial to institutional growth and pledged that the Faculty of Agriculture, with its pool of experts and technical manpower, is fully prepared to manage the laboratory effectively.

According to her, the laboratory will not only enhance research and innovation but will also improve service delivery in livestock management and feed quality monitoring.

The L-PRES project, which runs for six years, is designed to improve livestock productivity, strengthen resilience, and support the commercialization of selected value chains. It also seeks to build Nigeria’s capacity to respond more effectively to agricultural crises and emergencies.