Heart Beat Challenge: The Beat Nigerians Must Not Miss

On Monday, September 29, 2025, the world will mark the 25th anniversary of World Heart Day. The theme, “Don’t Miss a Beat,” is not just a catchy phrase. It is a wake-up call. It reminds us that our heart, both as individuals and as a nation, cannot afford to skip a beat when it comes to health.

This year’s campaign, led by the World Heart Federation, is built around the “Keep the Beat Challenge.” The idea is simple yet powerful: get moving for at least 25 minutes a day, for 25 days in September, to celebrate 25 years of World Heart Day. And even if September is almost gone, those who are serious about their health can take the step into October, and from there make it a lasting habit. The challenge is symbolic, but it captures the essence of prevention, consistency, awareness, and small daily changes that add up to save lives.

Such a small daily commitment can save countless lives. But for Nigeria to truly benefit, this challenge must go beyond private efforts. Government, civic society, and ordinary Nigerians must unite to make it a national movement. If this opportunity is allowed to slip by without widespread engagement, the country will continue to witness needless deaths from a largely preventable crisis.

Without a doubt, the urgency of the heart health crisis in Nigeria cannot be overlooked as the threat of cardiovascular disease (CVD) is real and growing across the country, and by each passing day taking the lives of people, particularly those not adequately informed. Nigeria suffered 190,897 deaths from CVD in 2021, according to the World Heart Federation, a staggering figure that reveals how devastating the problem has become. Unlike infectious diseases that often spark immediate government responses, cardiovascular conditions creep quietly, leaving behind a trail of tragedy.

Hypertension, as gathered, is one of the strongest risk factors, and it affects about 30.9% of Nigerian adults, with higher rates in the South East (33.3%) compared to the North West (24.7%). In fact, over 52% of Nigerian adults are physically inactive, a figure worse in urban areas (56.8%) than rural ones (18.9%). These numbers tell a story of lifestyle changes, urban pressures, and a society moving farther away from healthy routines. Cities are filled with long commutes, poor diets dominated by processed foods, and high stress levels, all of which fuel the crisis.

Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, Nigeria’s Coordinating Minister of Health, recently sounded the alarm: “It is alarming that only 52% of those with hypertension are aware of their condition, 35% are receiving treatment, and less than 14% have their blood pressure under control.” These statistics are damning. They show that while the disease is widespread, the systems to detect, treat, and manage it remain weak and disorganized. For every Nigerian who knows their blood pressure status, there are likely two or more walking around with silent risk factors, unaware until it is too late.

These numbers are a ticking time bomb. They tell us two things: one, many Nigerians are already at risk, often without realizing it; two, the window for prevention is still open. With coordinated efforts, Nigeria can avert many of these deaths and save families from sudden, devastating losses.

What makes this crisis even more disturbing is the increasing frequency of tragic, everyday cases. Reports abound of motorists slumping and dying behind the wheel in traffic jams, their lives cut short without warning. There have been countless incidents of individuals collapsing in offices, homes, and markets, sometimes while engaging in routine activities, with death following in minutes. Even on the streets, people have been reported slumping to death suddenly, often shocking those around them.

These incidents, once thought rare, are becoming alarmingly common, and they highlight a painful reality: cardiovascular disease is no longer just a “silent killer.” It is fast becoming pandemic in nature, spreading across all ages, classes, and professions in Nigeria. Unlike infectious pandemics that make headlines, this one creeps silently, fueled by poor awareness, sedentary lifestyles, bad diets, stress, and inadequate healthcare interventions.

Globally, cardiovascular disease remains the world’s leading cause of death, claiming an estimated 20.5 million lives every year, according to the World Heart Federation. In high-income countries, decades of awareness campaigns, lifestyle modifications, and access to healthcare have slowed mortality. By contrast, in low- and middle-income countries like Nigeria, the numbers are rising sharply. The burden is not just medical, it is economic and social. Every worker lost to a sudden heart attack or stroke is a family breadwinner gone, a contributor to the economy missing, and a gap left in the fabric of society.

The Nigerian healthcare system already stretched thin by infectious diseases, maternal health challenges, and limited infrastructure, is ill-prepared for a full-blown cardiovascular crisis. Routine check-ups are rare. Blood pressure monitors are scarce in many rural clinics. Medications are often unaffordable. Insurance coverage for chronic diseases remains limited, leaving patients to pay out-of-pocket. These systemic weaknesses mean that prevention is not just desirable, it is essential.

If Nigeria does not act decisively, the country risks losing more citizens in their prime to preventable heart-related deaths. This is why government agencies, civil society organizations, health professionals, and the media must take the “Keep the Beat Challenge” beyond awareness and turn it into a coordinated campaign of education, screening, and lifestyle change across communities. Workplaces can mandate wellness programs. Religious institutions can preach the importance of body stewardship alongside spiritual health. Schools can integrate physical activity and nutrition education into their curriculum.

Equally important is addressing the cultural and lifestyle dimensions of the crisis. Nigerian diets are increasingly shifting from traditional, nutrient-rich meals to processed, high-salt, high-sugar, and high-fat alternatives. Fast food culture, fueled by urban stress and convenience, is eroding health in cities. Combined with a sedentary lifestyle, sitting in traffic for hours, spending long hours at desks, and low levels of recreational exercise, the result is a society at risk. Unless there is a conscious cultural shift back to healthy eating and active living, the statistics will only worsen.

Stress is another silent contributor. From economic hardship to political instability, Nigerians carry heavy burdens daily. Chronic stress elevates blood pressure, weakens the immune system, and accelerates the onset of heart conditions. A national campaign must therefore also emphasize mental health, relaxation, and work-life balance as vital elements of cardiovascular health.

World Heart Day is not just another health calendar event. For Nigeria, it should be a turning point, a reminder that saving hearts is saving lives, families, and the nation’s future. The beat must not be missed.

More importantly, the Nigerian government must institutionalize heart health awareness through sustained nationwide campaigns, mandatory workplace and community screenings, and policies that encourage physical activity. Civic society must drive advocacy and grassroots mobilization, while schools and faith-based organizations should integrate heart health education into their programs. Media platforms should also commit to making cardiovascular health a recurring conversation, not just a one-day headline.

Nigeria cannot afford to wait for the next wave of tragic headlines before acting. Every life lost to a preventable heart condition is a failure of collective responsibility. By embracing the “Keep the Beat Challenge” and expanding it into a long-term culture of wellness, Nigeria can change its trajectory. Only then can the country truly “keep the beat” and ensure that its citizens live longer, healthier, and stronger lives.