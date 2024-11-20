NSCDC FCT Command Intensifies Efforts to Combat Vandalism and Safeguard National Assets

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has reaffirmed its commitment to protecting Critical National Assets and Infrastructure by stepping up efforts to eliminate vandalism in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), on Tuesday.

In a recent operation, the NSCDC arrested individuals involved in vandalism and confiscated a truck carrying stolen scrap metal and other looted items.

This achievement was made possible thanks to the efforts of NSCDC’s intelligence personnel and the Critical National Assets and Infrastructure Department’s tactical team, who were conducting a routine night patrol.

Dr. Olusola Odumosu, the FCT Commandant, emphasized the command’s dedication to safeguarding the nation’s critical infrastructure, which he described as a shared national resource.

He assured the Federal Government, the FCT administration, and residents of the FCT that the NSCDC would remain determined in its mission to protect the territory.

He also made it clear that the fight against vandals, scavengers, and other criminals, locally known as “Babanbola,” would continue until these individuals are completely removed from the area.

Odumosu declared that, from now on, the FCT would be a “no-go” zone for vandals and criminals who operate under the cover of darkness, damaging public property and targeting innocent commuters and residents.

The NSCDC FCT Command remains committed to ensuring a safer and more secure environment for all residents by eliminating these criminal elements from the territory.

