Nigerian Air Force Strengthens Cybersecurity to Bolster Operational Readiness

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hassan Bala Abubakar, has reiterated the Nigerian Air Force’s (NAF) commitment to cybersecurity as an essential pillar of its operational readiness.

He made this statement during the Cybersecurity Awareness Training held on 19 November 2024, in Abuja.

The training, organized to enhance the digital resilience of NAF personnel, comes at a time when cyber threats are becoming increasingly significant in modern warfare.

In his address, Air Marshal Abubakar emphasized the critical role of cybersecurity in contemporary military operations, stating that digital vulnerabilities can be as damaging as physical attacks in today’s interconnected world.

He underscored that maintaining a strong defense against cyber threats is essential for the NAF’s ability to protect Nigeria’s airspace and uphold its mission.

He outlined ongoing efforts to transform the NAF into a cyber-resilient force capable of responding to both traditional and emerging threats.

This initiative aligns with Nigeria’s National Cybersecurity Policy and Strategy, demonstrating the Air Force’s dedication to supporting the nation’s broader digital defense objectives.

The CAS also took the opportunity to commend the partnerships that have been instrumental in advancing the NAF’s cybersecurity goals.

He specifically acknowledged the contributions of Global Tech, a key partner, in providing innovative solutions to secure critical NAF systems and infrastructure.

The workshop aims to equip NAF personnel with the knowledge and skills necessary to counter rapidly evolving cyber threats.

Participants are trained on advanced cybersecurity practices, including threat identification, risk assessment, and system protection. This training reinforces the NAF’s proactive approach to safeguarding its digital and operational assets.

Air Marshal Abubakar reaffirmed that a resilient and secure digital environment is vital for the NAF’s operational readiness and overall mission success.

He expressed confidence that the training would enhance the force’s capability to effectively address cyber challenges, thereby strengthening Nigeria’s defense mechanisms both in the air and in cyberspace.

