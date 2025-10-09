NSA Ribadu Urges Security Officials to Sustain Gains in Fight Against Insecurity

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, has called on security administrators to maintain the recent progress made in improving Nigeria’s security situation.

He made the call on Thursday in Abuja during the opening of the Federal and States Security Administrators’ Meeting (FSSAM), held at the National Counter-Terrorism Centre under his office.

Ribadu noted that the meeting was taking place at a crucial time, as President Bola Tinubu’s administration continues to work hard to tackle insecurity and promote peace and prosperity across the country.

According to him, the government has strengthened the Armed Forces for better counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations through improved coordination, new equipment, and enhanced cooperation among security agencies.

“These efforts have produced visible results we’ve weakened insurgents, secured the surrender of thousands of terrorists and their families, and reclaimed many areas previously occupied by bandits in Kaduna and Katsina States,” Ribadu said.

He also explained that the newly launched Forest Guards Initiative is designed to clear forest reserves that have become hideouts for criminals. Ribadu reaffirmed the government’s commitment to eliminate all criminal elements nationwide.

He added that separatist movements in the South-East and South-South have reduced significantly, while better maritime security has boosted crude oil production beyond Nigeria’s OPEC quota.

Ribadu urged participants to intensify their efforts and provide practical recommendations to help the government strengthen national security.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary in the Special Services Office, Muhammed Danjuma, said the meeting would discuss key national issues such as the Forest Guard Initiative, the menace of scavengers (known as “Baban Bola”), disaster management, and illegal mining.

He said the Forest Guard Initiative would first be implemented in seven states Adamawa, Borno, Niger, Kebbi, Kwara, Sokoto, and Yobe before expanding to others.

Danjuma warned that scavengers’ activities, including vandalism of public infrastructure and handling of unexploded explosives, pose serious national security risks that need urgent regulation.

He also expressed concern over increasing tanker explosions, road accidents, flooding, and illegal mining linked to insecurity, calling for realistic solutions from the forum.

The meeting, which gathered security administrators from all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), is expected to produce key strategies to strengthen coordination between national and state security agencies.