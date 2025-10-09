Blessing CEO Admits Faking Breakup With IVD to ‘Test Her Controversy Power

Controversial Nigerian relationship coach Blessing Okoro, popularly known as Blessing CEO, is facing criticisms after admitting that her recent breakup announcement with her fiancé, Lagos auto dealer Ikechukwu “IVD” Ogbonna, was deliberately staged to attract attention.

The incident began when Blessing announced on her Instagram page that she had called off her engagement to IVD, a Lagos-based car dealer known for his celebrity clientele.

Hours later, she posted another video showing herself and IVD shaking hands, suggesting an amicable split. She also mentioned plans to sell or give away her engagement ring and to cover the tattoo of his name on her neck.

However, in a follow-up post, Blessing revealed that the breakup announcement was not genuine. She said she made the post to “test her touch of controversy,” claiming it was a way to check if she still had the ability to generate public reaction.

She later hinted that the relationship remained intact and that wedding preparations were ongoing.

The confession sparked criticism online, with many social media users accusing her of manipulating public attention for personal publicity.

Others described her actions as unprofessional, given her self-proclaimed role as a relationship therapist.

A few of her followers, however, defended her, saying she had the right to control her narrative in the media.

Blessing CEO has been a frequent subject of online debate. In previous interviews, she defended her relationship with IVD, stating that it began after she had supported him through a difficult period.

She also argued that there was nothing wrong with a therapist dating a client, insisting that their bond grew beyond professional boundaries.

Over the years, Blessing has gained a reputation for controversial remarks about relationships and social behavior.

The first attracted wide attention in 2019 after falsely claiming ownership of a house that was later confirmed to belong to another person. The incident led to her brief arrest and remains one of the defining episodes of her public life.

Despite criticism, she has built an IG following of 1.2 million followers, using her platforms to offer relationship advice, share personal experiences, and comment on social issues.