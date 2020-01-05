NPFL: Plateau United humbles Enyimba 4-0

Former NPFL champions, Plateau United had on Sunday evening blast past Nigeria’s representative at the Confederation Cup, Enyimba International of Aba by four unreplied goals.

Goals from Uche Onosonya in the first half, another from Mustapha Ibrahim and a brace by Abba Umar in the second ensured that the Lalong boys remained at the top of the NPFL.

The game started by 4pm with both teams making incursions into each other’s area. In the 26th minute, a build up into the Enyimba area almost resulted to a goal. A Plateau United striker found his colleague at the 18 yard box only for the shot to be stopped for a corner kick by the Enyimba goalkeeper. In the 39th minute, a defensive blunder by a Plateau United defender gave a free Enyimba striker the chance but his shot was easily stopped by the Plateau United shot stopper.

Uche Onosonya scored at the 40th minute with a header.

Later in the second half, Mustapha Ibrahim, a former Enyimba player and member of Super Eagles B team scored against his former team via a blistering header at the second half.

Abba Umar scored the third goal for Plateau United after a careless mistake by the Enyimba players at the 18 yard box. Minutes later a build up from the midfield by Plateau United split open the Enyimba defence and found Abba Umar who slotted the ball past the Enyimba goalkeeper for his second goal of the game.

Plateau United ended the game with ten men after a player was given a red card.