Northern Youth Council of Nigeria Urges Peace, Rejects ‘Take It Back Movement’ Protest

The Northern Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has distanced itself from the “Take It Back Movement,” a nationwide protest planned for Monday, calling for peace, especially among young people.

The police had urged the organisers to cancel the protest, labeling the timing as inappropriate and potentially harmful.

In a statement released on Sunday night in Kaduna, NYCN National President Isah Abubakar explained that the decision was made due to the current fragile state of the country, which could lead to further unrest.

He emphasized the need for peace and unity during these challenging times, encouraging young Nigerians to find peaceful ways to express their concerns.

“We are concerned about the rising tensions and the current socio-political climate,” Mr. Abubakar said. “We urge youths to prioritize peace and explore non-violent alternatives to express their frustrations.”

Despite acknowledging the legitimate grievances behind the planned protest, Mr. Abubakar reiterated that national peace and stability should be the top priority.

He also reflected on the recent #EndBadGovernance protests, which resulted in loss of lives and damage to property worth millions.

The NYCN president called for unity among Nigerian youths, stressing the importance of working together peacefully to advocate for their rights and contribute to building a stronger, more inclusive nation.