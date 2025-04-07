Northern Leaders Push for Single-Term Southern Candidate to Challenge Tinubu in 2027

Discussions are ongoing among opposition groups to form a coalition against President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 elections.

Northern political leaders are reportedly asking southern presidential hopefuls to agree to serve only one term if elected.

Sources close to the talks say many stakeholders want former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to step aside, believing a strong southern candidate would have a better chance of defeating Tinubu.

In March, opposition figures including Atiku, Peter Obi, and ex-Kaduna Governor Nasir El-Rufai formed an alliance to challenge Tinubu’s re-election. However, disagreements over zoning and Atiku’s ambition to run again have slowed progress.

Northern leaders argue that a southern candidate pledging a single term would gain wider support and allow for more focused governance.

Peter Ahmeh, National Secretary of the Coalition of United Political Parties, confirmed that the single-term idea is being discussed but not yet finalized. Atiku’s team stated that any decision would be made collectively and honored by all involved.

However, some, like PDP Youth Leader Timothy Osadolor, oppose limiting candidates to the South, saying it may exclude qualified leaders.

Meanwhile, APC spokesperson Bala Ibrahim dismissed the coalition’s plans, claiming Tinubu’s growing popularity and achievements will ensure his victory in 2027.