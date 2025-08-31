Northern Nigerians Express Anger Over FG’s N200,000 Prize to World English Champion Winner

The Federal Government of Nigeria has come under heavy criticism following its decision to reward Nafisa Abdullahi, a young student from Northern Nigeria who emerged as the winner of the English World Competition, with the sum of N200,000.

The award, presented in Abuja on Thursday, has sparked widespread anger and disappointment among citizens, particularly in the northern region, who argue that the gesture undermines the value of education and reflects deep seated inequalities in the country.

Speaking to The News Chronicle in Maiduguri on Saturday, Comrade Mohammed, a legal practitioner, described the government’s gesture as both “shameful and discouraging.” He said:

“I condemn this so called honouring by the Federal Government. A young girl worked hard, represented Nigeria, and won an international English competition, yet the government only rewarded her with N200,000. What is that for? This shows the lack of seriousness in valuing education in this country.”

He further alleged that the decision was influenced by bias against the North.

“I know there is partiality here. If this girl had come from the South, the government would have treated her differently, because people there know their rights. Look at what the President gave to the Super Falcons $100,000 each yet a girl who became number one in the world only received N200,000. This kind of unfairness will discourage students and shows clearly that education has no value to our politicians.”

Comrade Mohammed also pointed out that the federal government’s action seemed to be a result of public pressure after a southern celebrity openly promised to give Nafisa N500,000.

“I saw a post by a celebrity in the South who said he was looking for the girl to personally reward her with N500,000. Nigerians were already talking about the government’s refusal to honour her. That is the only reason they rushed to announce this N200,000 gift.”

Other residents of Maiduguri also shared their views. Mr. Moses Lawan, a politician, told The News Chronicle that government rewards were not always necessary, but he acknowledged that the manner in which this case was handled reflected Nigeria’s deeper problems.

“I don’t think it is the duty of government to always give awards or money. Citizens should not always expect that. However, in Nigeria, we live with corruption and injustice. Even when leaders provide resources to be shared with the needy, middlemen often hijack them. That is why Nigeria feels like an upside down country.”

Another resident, Malam Abdullahi, a businessman, said he was disappointed with the Federal Government’s action and suggested that the prize was almost an insult.

“This is very unfortunate and hypocritical. If I were Nafisa, I would return the money or donate it back to the Minister of Education and ask him to invest in building our educational system. N200,000 is barely enough to buy a flight ticket from Abuja to Yobe State. What a shame for a country that claims to value its youth.”

The controversy has quickly gained momentum online and across communities in Northern Nigeria, with many describing the government’s gesture as an embarrassment compared to the recognition and financial rewards often given to entertainers and sportsmen.

For many, Nafisa Abdullahi’s global achievement was an opportunity for Nigeria to show that it values education, excellence, and intellectual talent. Instead, critics argue that the government’s handling of the matter reflects misplaced priorities that continue to discourage young Nigerians.