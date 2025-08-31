Expediency Of Bringing Back The NTA That Made Our Days.

There was a time when the mention of NTA evoked a warm nostalgia, not just for the older generation, but even for children who once sat cross-legged in front of boxy TV sets, eyes wide with wonder. The Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) was not just a broadcast station. It was a companion, a teacher, and in many ways, a nation’s storyteller. It made our days brighter, our weekends livelier, and our childhoods unforgettable.

Now, with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s recent sweeping overhaul of NTA’s leadership, there is a new flicker of hope that this once-proud national institution may finally be on the path to revival.

The foregoing expressed hope cannot be dampened as veteran media executive, Rotimi Richard Pedro has been appointed as the new Director-General of NTA, and his impressive résumé inspires cautious optimism. Pedro has built a remarkable legacy in the broadcasting space, with deep experience in sports rights, content development, and media entrepreneurship across Africa, the UK, and the Middle East. He is joined by other capable professionals, Karimah Bello (Executive Director of Marketing), Stella Din (Executive Director of News), and Sophia Essahmed (Managing Director of NTA Enterprises). This team marks a bold new chapter for the NTA, and an opportunity that must not be squandered.

Without any iota of exaggeration, NTA used to be the soul of Nigeria’s Media. For those who grew up in the golden era of Nigerian broadcasting, NTA was everything by virtue of its array of entertainment contents that cut across “Tales by Moonlight”, “The Village Headmaster”, “Cockcrow at Dawn”, “Checkmate”, “New Masquerade”, “Behind the Clouds”, “Newsline”, these were not just shows, they were cultural cornerstones. They united the country, sparked conversations, and reflected Nigerian life with all its complexities, humour, and heart.

Even foreign cartoons and programs like “Super Ted”, “Voltron”, and “Fraggle Rock” found a Nigerian audience because of NTA’s ability to curate content with care and relevance. At 9:00 pm, when the news theme played, families gathered in respectful silence. NTA was not just watched, it was trusted.

Against the backdrop of the foregoing views, it is not an exaggeration to at this juncture sadly assert that the spirit that characterized NTA has disappointedly dimmed. This is as private stations have today dominated the landscape with sharper content, cutting-edge technology, and a keener understanding of modern audiences. Channels TV, TVC, Arise News, AIT, and a host of others have stepped into the void left by NTA. In the age of digital streaming and real-time social media, NTA’s offerings often feel stuck in the past, underfunded, under-produced, and increasingly irrelevant to younger Nigerians.

At this juncture, it is germane to opine that rebuilding NTA is not only about fresh content or shiny equipment. It is about reactivating the entire ecosystem that once made it a powerhouse. One of the key pillars of this is the NTA Television College in Jos, Plateau State. For decades, this training institution served as a pipeline for some of the finest broadcasters, journalists, producers, and technicians in the country. But like the main station, the college has suffered years of neglect and underinvestment.

To truly modernize NTA, the College must be revitalized, upgraded with 21st-century training tools, curricula that reflect global best practices, and a renewed commitment to grooming the next generation of media professionals. A revived NTA College can also serve as a hub for research in media ethics, innovation, and public broadcasting.

Additionally, all regional and local NTA stations scattered across the country need a facelift, from equipment to personnel to programming. Decentralizing high-quality content creation will help bring back the local flavor and relevance that once defined NTA’s reach and impact.

The time has come for NTA to not just exist, but to compete. Public broadcasting need not mean poor production, outdated technology, or dull programming. The BBC is government-owned. So is PBS in the United States. Yet both compete favorably with private networks, producing world-class journalism and educational content while still upholding their public service mandate.

The time has come for the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) to evolve beyond being a mere conduit for government messaging and assert itself as a credible, independent broadcaster. Public ownership does not necessitate editorial submission. Across the globe, several state-funded broadcast stations have managed to strike a balance between their public service mandate and journalistic integrity.

In Canada, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) regularly holds power to account, regardless of the ruling party, while producing high-quality content that resonates both nationally and internationally. Similarly, Germany’s ARD and ZDF are publicly funded yet maintain strict editorial independence, delivering investigative journalism and balanced reporting that often challenge government policies. These examples demonstrate that government ownership and robust journalism are not mutually exclusive.

For NTA to thrive in today’s fast-evolving media landscape, it must embrace a model that values credibility over compliance and innovation over inertia. In Japan, NHK sets a gold standard for public broadcasting through its commitment to impartial reporting and cutting-edge production, earning public trust across political divides. In Australia, the ABC (Australian Broadcasting Corporation) consistently delivers in-depth reporting and diverse programming while remaining editorially independent despite political pressures. NTA, therefore, must shed the outdated notion that being a national broadcaster requires uncritical loyalty to the government. Instead, it should aspire to be a platform that informs, educates, and challenges, a broadcaster that competes, not just exists.

In fact, if unbiased and ethical journalism can be practiced by not a few broadcast stations across the globe, there is no reason why NTA cannot do the same in Nigeria. With the right vision, investment, and leadership, NTA can reclaim its place at the heart of our national discourse. It can become a platform that promotes national unity, showcases our culture, and offers educational, entertaining, and inspiring content to every Nigerian, no matter their background or location.

At this juncture, it is expedient to applaud President Tinubu for recognizing NTA as a national project worth reviving. This is as he has taken a bold first step. But it must not stop at leadership changes. This is a chance to reignite the cultural and institutional flame of a national treasure. A revitalized NTA can do more than broadcast, it can inspire. It can mentor. It can lead.

We want to see a reimagined “Tales by Moonlight” streaming on NTA’s own app. We want to see investigative journalism rivaling the best of private stations. We want sports broadcasts that unite the country again. We want training centers that build careers. And above all, we want a national broadcaster we can all be proud of once more.

So Mr. President, this is your moment. The people are watching. History is waiting. Bring back the NTA that made our days. And let it rise again, stronger, smarter, and shining with the promise of a new era.