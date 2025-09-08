North West Development Commission Moves to Seal $200m Agriculture Deal

The North West Development Commission (NWDC) has announced plans to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a $200 million investment aimed at transforming agriculture and commercial farming in the region.

The agreement involves the NWDC, Shanghai Integrated Infrastructure Development Limited, and Pearless Advisory Limited.

According to the partners, the project will introduce modern farming technologies, boost livestock production, and help Nigeria compete globally in agriculture.

Speaking in Abuja on Sunday, the Managing Director of NWDC, Professor Shehu Abdullahi Ma’aji, said the initiative supports President Bola Tinubu’s directive to unlock the region’s agricultural potential.

He explained that the project would create opportunities for millions of youths across the North-West by equipping them with skills in modern farming.

“We want to turn agriculture into wealth creation for our people. With this investment, we will work transparently, accountably, and with integrity,” Prof. Ma’aji said.

He added that the Federal Government is ready to provide incentives to attract more investors and ensure a friendly business environment.

Prof. Ma’aji also revealed that the Commission’s legal team is reviewing the MoU, with the signing expected to be completed within two weeks.

On behalf of the partners, Kunle Dawodu, Managing Partner of Pearless Advisory Limited, praised the NWDC for opening doors to collaboration.

He said the project will focus on smart and commercial farming, using cutting-edge Chinese technology to boost production.

“This initiative will not only benefit the Commission and its partners but also strengthen Nigeria’s food security and expand non-oil exports,” Dawodu added.

The NWDC stated that the $200 million investment will improve the entire agricultural value chain, from production to processing and market access, while turning the energy of the region’s youth into productive agribusiness ventures.