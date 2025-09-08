spot_img
Shehu Sani Reacts to Russia's Claim of Developing Cancer Vaccine

News
— By: Hassan Haruna

Shehu Sani Reacts to Russia’s Claim of Developing Cancer Vaccine
Shehu Sani

Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has reacted to Russia’s recent announcement of a cancer vaccine.

In a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account on Sunday,  Sani said the development could be a major breakthrough for global health if it turns out to be true.

He explained that the vaccine gives hope to millions of people battling cancer but stressed that its authenticity and effectiveness must first be proven through proper scientific verification.

He added that the fight against cancer has been a global priority for years, and any real progress should be welcomed.

Concluding his remarks, Sani said, “We hope and pray this news is real.” His comment has drawn wide attention, reflecting the global anticipation for a reliable cure to cancer.

Hassan Haruna
Hassan Haruna

