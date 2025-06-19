North East Residents Slam Tinubu’s Benue Visit as Political Show

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s recent visit to Benue State on Wednesday to address the ongoing insecurity in the region has sparked mixed reactions from residents in North East Nigeria, particularly in Borno State.

In an interview with The News Chronicle on Thursday, Alhaji Mohammed, a Vice Principal at a government secondary school in Maiduguri, expressed deep frustration over the visit.

“This visit is pointless and empty. I don’t understand what politicians are doing in Benue at this point. Terrorists attack and kill who they want, and then the president shows up for what? Benue lost over 300 people in a single day, but here in Borno, killings happen almost daily. Tinubu’s visit feels more like a campaign stop than a genuine attempt to solve the crisis,” he said.

He further added, “Residents of Benue need to be prayerful, or they might end up like us here in Borno. The media is already tired of reporting what’s happening here, which is why there’s little coverage.”

Comrade Mustapha S. Babale shared a similar sentiment, saying, “I don’t have much to say. President Tinubu’s appearance in Benue is purely political. It neither adds nor reduces anything. Insecurity in the northern states especially Benue, Plateau, Borno, Taraba, Nasarawa, Sokoto, Katsina, Kebbi, Kaduna, and Zamfara is alarming. It needs serious investigation. That’s my advice to the president.”

Mr. Moses, a civil servant and politician in Maiduguri, took a more hopeful tone.

“If President Tinubu’s visit can bring an end to the insecurity, it will be a welcome development. I just want him to look at Borno again and reassess the security situation. I lost my brother three weeks ago when Boko Haram terrorists ambushed their convoy.”

He concluded by saying, “I feel sorry for those living in Borno, Benue, Plateau, Zamfara, and Katsina. It feels like we’re in a civil war.”

Following the interviews, The News Chronicle gathered that many residents in the North East view the president’s visit as more of a political maneuver than a genuine solution, though some remain cautiously hopeful for change.