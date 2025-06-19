BREAKING: Starving IDPs Protest in Makurdi, Accuse Officials of Diverting Relief Materials

Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from the Yelwata crisis on Thursday staged a protest in Makurdi, decrying hunger, neglect, and alleged diversion of relief materials meant for their survival.

The demonstrators blocked the road near Makurdi International Market, sparking a traffic gridlock and calling for urgent government intervention and accountability from aid agencies.

At least two deaths from starvation and poor health conditions were reported in the camp, according to the protesters. They claimed relief items including food and mattresses reportedly donated by Dunamis pastor Dr. Paul Enenche never reached them.

“There’s no food. Our children are starving. We sleep on the floor, and mosquitoes are killing us,” one woman said, holding a placard.

The protesters accused camp officials of hoarding and possibly diverting donated supplies, and demanded a full investigation by the Benue State Government and humanitarian bodies.

Meanwhile, as of press time, authorities had not responded to the protest or the allegations.