Nigerian Police Recover 27 Stolen Cattle, Rescue Kidnap Victim in Borno

The Nigerian Police Force in Borno State has recovered 27 stolen cattle and rescued a 20-year-old kidnap victim during a swift operation in Chalu Village, located in Kwaya Kusar Local Government Area.

According to sources in the police command on Thursday, the incident took place in the early hours of Wednesday, June 18.

A herder from Kamzuwa Village in Peta Ward reported to the Kwaya Kusar Police Division that around 2:30 a.m., he discovered that 27 of his cattle had been stolen and that his herdboy, 20-year-old Ahmadu Mallam Buba, had been tied up and abducted by unknown criminals.

In response, the police quickly mobilized local vigilantes and launched a pursuit. They caught up with the rustlers in Chalu Village, where they successfully recovered the stolen cattle and rescued the kidnapped herder.

One of the suspects, identified as Adamu Musa from Yongom Village, was arrested at the scene, while the second suspect managed to escape.

The rescued victim, along with the cattle and the arrested suspect, was taken to the Kwaya Kusar Police Division.

Police confirmed that the young man was later taken to General Hospital Kwaya Kusar for medical examination and is currently in stable condition.

The arrested suspect reportedly gave a confessional statement on video. Police are now working closely with Fulani community leaders to track down the fleeing accomplice.