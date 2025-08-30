spot_img
Military Foils Terror Plot: 242 Bags of Fertiliser Seized, Two Bombs Destroyed in Borno

News
— By: Hassan Haruna

JTF/MILITARY CHECKPOINTS
Troops of the Nigerian Army have intercepted 242 bags of fertiliser believed to have been diverted for use in making Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) by terrorists in Borno State.
A reliable source at Army Headquarters confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja, stressing that the operation reflects the army’s determination to cut off vital supplies to insurgents.
According to the source, troops from the 151 Task Force Battalion at Banki Junction, Bama Local Government Area, stopped a truck carrying 142 bags of NPK 20-10-10 fertiliser on Wednesday. The consignment, which was officially approved for delivery to Mbalala ward in Chibok LGA, was instead diverted through Bama on its way to Askira-Uba, raising suspicions of links to terrorists.
In a separate operation, troops of the 21 Military Intelligence Regiment, working with the 21 Provost Company, intercepted another truck in Banki. This vehicle was carrying 100 bags of fertiliser, 79 bags of maize, and 21 bags of rice. The fertiliser was not listed on the waybill, and the driver claimed he was only paid to deliver the load to Banki town without knowing its contents. Both the suspects and the seized items are now in custody for investigation.
The source explained that diverted fertiliser remains a serious security concern, as insurgents often use it to manufacture explosives. He assured that the Nigerian Army will continue to block supply routes used by terrorists and their collaborators, while urging transporters, traders, and locals to avoid supporting criminal networks.
Meanwhile, troops also uncovered and destroyed two IEDs planted along the Mafa Ajiri road in Mafa LGA. On Thursday, they  repelled coordinated attacks by ISWAP and JAS fighters on military positions in Bama. Unfortunately, three civilians were injured during the attack and taken to a hospital in Banki for treatment.
The source reaffirmed the army’s commitment, in collaboration with other security agencies, to protect civilians and prevent terrorists from regrouping or gaining access to critical resources.
