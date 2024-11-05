Nollywood’s ‘Phenomenal’ Star Ready for Love in #MICHARLES2024 Wedding!”

Nollywood star Charles Okocha is finally opening his heart to love as he prepares to tie the knot! Known for his unique, “Phenomenal” personality, Charles shared his big news on Instagram today, November 5, 2024, posting heartwarming photos with his fiancée.

He introduced their wedding hashtag, #MICHARLES2024, letting fans know the celebration will take place before the end of this year.

https://www.instagram.com/p/ DB_DPqRtJqi/?utm_source=ig_ web_copy_link&igsh= MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

In a previous interview, Charles, who has two children from different relationships, spoke openly about why he hadn’t considered marriage before. He shared his reservations about tying the knot, reflecting on the challenges and high divorce rates he has observed, even among celebrity couples he once looked up to.

In his own words: “I’ve never been married, and I’m a happy man. We all see what’s going on these days couples who seemed solid breaking up after a few years. It’s confusing when you see people you admire getting divorced. So I thought, why rush into marriage?”

Despite his past hesitations, Charles has always focused on his role as a father to his son and daughter, emphasizing that they are his top priority. However, it seems he’s finally ready to embrace a new chapter in his life with his future wife.

Check out the beautiful photos and a video of Charles and his bride-to-be as they prepare to walk down the aisle! Fans can’t wait to celebrate #MICHARLES2024

