India Questions Wikipedia’s Status Amid Bias Concerns

India is reevaluating Wikipedia’s role as a neutral intermediary, prompting regulatory scrutiny over its legal protections.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued a notice to the platform, expressing doubts about its status and raising issues related to editorial control and ongoing allegations of bias and inaccuracies.

This move comes after a controversial case in the Delhi High Court, where judges labeled Wikipedia’s open editing system as potentially hazardous.

The court is reviewing a defamation suit from Asian News International, which claims that certain Wikipedia entries portray it as a government propaganda outlet.

The judge overseeing the case rejected Wikipedia’s request for an extension, emphasizing the need for the platform to comply with local regulations or risk being barred from operating in the country.

Wikipedia has argued that its volunteer editors follow strict policies to ensure content accuracy and compliance with legal standards.

However, these arguments are facing heightened scrutiny from Indian authorities.

Nikhil Pahwa, a noted expert on technology policy, has challenged the government’s rationale, asserting that the legal definition of a platform should not hinge on the number of editors involved.