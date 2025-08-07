No Applause in the Dark

They say he worked in silence. But what they don’t tell you is — he cried in silence too.

4:03 a.m. The city slept.

The tap dripped like a ticking clock.

And there he was again — huddled over a desk scarred with years of failure, rejection letters piled like unpaid rent.

No lights.

No likes.

No one watching.

Just a man betting on himself when no one else would. The kind of bet you place when you’re out of options — or when you’ve finally had enough of living small.

It reminds me of a girl I used to know. Called herself a ghost — because no one saw her. Always walking through doors no one opened. Always working, always dreaming, always tired.

Fast forward seven years — now she signs checks for people who once told her to “be realistic.”

Funny thing about the dark: it doesn’t erase you. It prepares you.

Because greatness is like a loaded gun — it doesn’t go off until the right pressure is applied.

So if you’re grinding quietly, alone, ignored — understand this:

You’re not lost.

You’re loading.

And when your time comes, it won’t be polite.

It’ll be loud.

It’ll be bloody.

And the same people who didn’t see you will swear they always believed in you.

So here’s your truth for today:

No one owes you applause in the dark.

Clap for yourself.

Build quietly.

Bleed in silence if you must.

But never let the night convince you that the morning isn’t coming.

Because the morning always comes.

And when it does —

Don’t just rise. Shock them.

Linus Anagboso.

Tech| Columnist | Strategic Digital Communicator.