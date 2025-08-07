Bandits Abduct Yankuzo Monarch After NAF Airstrike Kills Dozens

Armed bandits have kidnapped the traditional ruler of Yankuzo, Alhaji Babangida Kogo, in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

His abduction came just hours after a deadly airstrike by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) killed dozens of bandits in a nearby forest.

The monarch was reportedly abducted on Tuesday evening near the Mararraba area while trying to flee his community due to fears of a possible revenge attack by the bandits.

According to sources, the attack was carried out by a large group of armed men riding over 10 motorcycles. They intercepted the monarch and his entourage near the old farm of the late Alhaji Malami Yandoto. The bandits took the district head away but left the others behind.

Earlier that same day, the Nigerian Air Force launched a precision strike on a large gathering of armed bandits believed to be attending a wedding celebration in a forest between Yankuzo and Munhaye.

The operation, which was part of Operation Hadarin Daji, was based on reliable intelligence and aerial surveillance. It tracked over 100 armed bandits gathered in the area. The airstrike reportedly killed many of them and left several others injured.

Security officials said the bandit gathering included fighters loyal to notorious warlords who operate around the Tsafe–Zurmi axis. Some of them had come from forests in neighboring Katsina and Sokoto states.

“The impact of the strike was devastating—burnt bodies and destroyed motorcycles were scattered all over the place,” a source revealed.

The air raid caused panic in nearby villages, with many residents fleeing their homes in fear of retaliation.

“We expected them to strike back. That’s why our district head tried to leave. Sadly, he was captured before he reached safety,” a Yankuzo resident said, asking not to be named for security reasons.

Local vigilante groups confirmed that they are working to locate and rescue the abducted monarch. Meanwhile, military troops have been deployed to the area to help prevent any further attacks.

The kidnapping highlights the growing desperation of bandit groups who are under increasing military pressure in Zamfara and across the wider North West region.