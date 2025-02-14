NiMet Forecasts Nationwide Haziness from Friday to Sunday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted hazy weather conditions across the country from Friday to Sunday.

In its weather outlook released Thursday night, NiMet forecasted a moderate dust haze in the North and North-Central regions on Friday. Some areas, including Zamfara, Kano, Katsina, Yobe, Kaduna, Borno, and Jigawa, may experience thick dust haze, reducing visibility to 1,000 meters or less throughout the day.

In the southern parts of the country, cloudy skies with periods of sunshine are expected, along with isolated thunderstorms in Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, and Rivers during the afternoon and evening.

On Saturday, moderate dust haze is expected to persist in the North. The North-Central region will likely experience slight dust haze in the morning, afternoon, and evening. The southern region will have cloudy skies with sunshine, with thunderstorms anticipated in Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, and Delta.

For Sunday, slight dust haze will continue in the North and North-Central regions throughout the day. In the South, cloudy skies with sunshine are expected, with chances of isolated thunderstorms in Lagos, Ondo, Edo, Delta, Rivers, Cross River, and Akwa Ibom later in the day.

NiMet advised the public to take necessary precautions, especially individuals with respiratory conditions such as asthma. The agency also warned that strong winds might precede rainfall in areas where thunderstorms are expected.

Airline operators were urged to obtain airport-specific weather reports from NiMet for safe flight planning.

