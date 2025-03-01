Nigeria’s Prisons Struggle with Overcrowding as Over 53,000 Inmates Await Trial

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has revealed that a staggering 53,254 inmates across various custodial centres in the country are currently awaiting trial.

This figure highlights the ongoing challenges within Nigeria’s judicial system, where delays in legal proceedings have contributed significantly to congestion in correctional facilities.

According to the latest data released by the NCoS, which was last updated on February 24, 2025, the total number of inmates in correctional centres nationwide stands at 80,100. Out of this population, only 26,846 inmates have been tried, convicted, and sentenced, while the remaining majority are still awaiting their day in court.

The high number of pre-trial detainees has long been a subject of concern for human rights advocates and legal experts, who argue that the slow pace of justice in Nigeria has resulted in overcrowded prisons, poor living conditions, and prolonged detentions without convictions.

Many inmates are forced to spend years behind bars while their cases drag on due to judicial inefficiencies, lack of legal representation, and systemic delays.

In response to these concerns, the Acting Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Sylvester Nwakuche, has pledged to address the issue by tackling the overwhelming backlog of awaiting trial cases and implementing measures to improve the management of custodial facilities across the country.

Additionally, the Nigerian government has acknowledged the urgent need for reforms in the correctional system. At a media briefing in January 2025, the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, stated that the ministry was working on a comprehensive reform plan aimed at overhauling the correctional service.

The minister stressed that simply conducting audits of inmates and correctional centres would not be enough to bring about the necessary changes. Instead, he called for a strategic approach to ensure meaningful and lasting improvements.

“There is no point in just auditing inmates or correctional centres without implementing strategic reforms in the Nigerian Correctional Service. The audit should be a product of the broader reforms that will transform the system into a truly correctional and rehabilitative institution,” Tunji-Ojo stated.

He further revealed that the ministry had already completed the first phase of the reform process, submitted a report, and taken initial actions based on its findings. The second phase of the reform is currently in progress, and the government is expected to release a full report outlining a step-by-step plan for improving the correctional service by October 1, 2025.

As Nigeria grapples with the challenges of an overcrowded prison system, there is growing pressure on the government to implement meaningful reforms that will ensure swift and fair justice for inmates, reduce congestion in custodial centres, and create a correctional system that truly serves its rehabilitative purpose.