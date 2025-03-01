Lagos eyes Africa’s premier tourism and hospitality destination's status 

The Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka has reaffirmed the Lagos State Government’s unwavering commitment to driving growth in the hospitality sector.

Speaking at the Institute of Hospitality (UK), Nigeria Region’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at Radisson Blu, Victoria Island, Benson-Awoyinka emphasised the importance of strategic collaborations between the government and private sector in positioning Lagos as Africa’s premier tourism and hospitality destination.

She noted that a thriving hospitality industry is built on strong partnerships, professional excellence, and continuous innovation, adding that the administration of Governor Sanwo-Olu is working tirelessly to create an enabling environment through capacity-building programmes, regulatory reforms, and investments in tourism infrastructure.

Recognising the Institute of Hospitality’s role in shaping industry professionals, the Commissioner commended its efforts in mentorship and skills development, urging members to continue fostering a culture of excellence.

Mr. Femi Falebita, President of the Institute of Hospitality Nigeria, in his remarks, also called on industry stakeholders to embrace a shared responsibility in advancing the sector.

He said: “We must think beyond short-term gains and focus on building a resilient industry that future generations can inherit with pride. This means prioritising skills development, ethical leadership, and professional standards.”

While acknowledging the financial challenges confronting the industry, Mr. Falebita remained optimistic about the Institute’s ability to attract strategic sponsorships and partnerships that align with its mission.

“Our priority is not just financial growth but the empowerment of hospitality professionals through continuous learning and leadership development,” he affirmed.

Adding to the discourse, veteran hospitality expert, Mr. Gbenga Sunmonu delivered an insightful goodwill message, where he stressed the critical role of leadership in driving industry transformation.

He asserted that: “Leadership is more than a title; it is about setting the right example and inspiring innovation. As professionals, we must embrace change, empower our teams, and uphold the highest industry standards”.