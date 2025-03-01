Peter Okoye Denies Involvement in Jude’s Legal Troubles, Counters Paul’s Allegations

The ongoing rift between the Okoye brothers has taken another turn, with Peter Okoye, one half of the defunct P-Square duo, distancing himself from claims that he is responsible for their elder brother, Jude Okoye’s, legal troubles.

Paul Okoye recently accused Peter of being behind Jude’s ongoing case with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), which led to Jude’s arrest and remand in prison over an alleged ₦1.38 billion fraud. Speaking to the press on Friday, Paul pointed fingers at Peter, blaming him for Jude’s predicament.

“It is not about supporting him because I know the truth,” Paul said. “The truth is, unfortunately, the way the journalists are making it look like he is a fraud. Let’s call a spade a spade Peter is the one putting Jude in this situation, simple. He is the one putting him in prison, and I’m here to bring him out.”

In response, Peter, through his manager, Emem Kush, dismissed the allegations, stating that he had no involvement in Jude’s legal issues.

“I don’t know why Peter’s name is being dragged into this,” Emem said. “The case is between the EFCC and Jude Okoye, based on their investigation. Peter has nothing to do with it. He didn’t report anyone to the EFCC. The petition was against a company that was receiving funds on his behalf, and he had no knowledge of it. Let’s not mix up issues or create unnecessary controversy.”

When pressed for further clarification, Emem insisted that only the EFCC could provide accurate details of the case. “The EFCC is handling the investigation, so it’s best to speak to them for facts. I am not their spokesperson, and I cannot comment on their findings.”

This latest controversy comes years after tensions between the Okoye brothers first became public in 2015. By 2017, the famous duo had split, each pursuing solo careers. However, in 2022, they reunited, releasing songs like Jaiye and Find Somebody and even performing together.

Their reconciliation, however, was short-lived. By August 2024, cracks had resurfaced, with Paul confirming their split during a City FM interview. Now, the family feud appears to be escalating again, with legal troubles adding to the tension.

While Peter has denied any involvement in Jude’s case, he has previously claimed that his petition to the EFCC was meant to expose a betrayal he allegedly suffered at the hands of Jude and his wife, Ifeoma. With accusations flying from both sides, it remains to be seen how this latest drama will unfold.