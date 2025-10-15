Nigeria’s Inflation Falls Again, Hits 18.02%

Nigeria’s headline inflation rate eased to 18.02 per cent in September 2025, down from 20.12 per cent recorded in August, marking the sixth straight month of decline this year.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) disclosed this in its latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Inflation Report released on Tuesday.

According to the data, inflation dropped by 0.72 per cent month-on-month, while food inflation fell by 1.57 per cent within the same period.

“In September 2025, the headline inflation rate eased to 18.02 per cent relative to the August 2025 rate of 20.12 per cent. The MoM headline inflation rate was 0.72 per cent, while food inflation stood at -1.57 per cent,” the NBS stated.

Economic analyst and CEO of Financial Derivatives Company, Bismarck Rewane, had earlier projected that inflation could moderate further to 18 per cent by November 2025.

However, analysts warn that the recent spike in fuel and cooking gas prices may reverse the current trend, putting renewed pressure on household budgets and the overall cost of living.