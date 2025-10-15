spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
October 15, 2025 - 4:28 PM

Nigeria’s Inflation Falls Again, Hits 18.02%

News
— By: Pius Kadon

BREAKING: FG Removes Mathematics Credit Requirement for Arts and Humanities Students

Nigeria’s headline inflation rate eased to 18.02 per cent in September 2025, down from 20.12 per cent recorded in August, marking the sixth straight month of decline this year.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) disclosed this in its latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Inflation Report released on Tuesday.

According to the data, inflation dropped by 0.72 per cent month-on-month, while food inflation fell by 1.57 per cent within the same period.

“In September 2025, the headline inflation rate eased to 18.02 per cent relative to the August 2025 rate of 20.12 per cent. The MoM headline inflation rate was 0.72 per cent, while food inflation stood at -1.57 per cent,” the NBS stated.

Economic analyst and CEO of Financial Derivatives Company, Bismarck Rewane, had earlier projected that inflation could moderate further to 18 per cent by November 2025.

However, analysts warn that the recent spike in fuel and cooking gas prices may reverse the current trend, putting renewed pressure on household budgets and the overall cost of living.

Previous article
Floods Hit Over 1.3m People Across 34 States in 2024 -Data
Next article
No Casualties -FRSC Responds to Two-Truck Crash in Maiduguri
Pius Kadon
Pius Kadon
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

No Casualties -FRSC Responds to Two-Truck Crash in Maiduguri

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Borno State...

Floods Hit Over 1.3m People Across 34 States in 2024 -Data

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
More than 1.35 million people were affected by flooding...

Juventus Monitoring Chelsea’s Enzo Maresca as Pressure Grows on Igor Tudor

Ken Ibenne Ken Ibenne -
Juventus are reportedly weighing up a potential managerial change,...

Nigeria Moves to Clear ₦4 Trillion Power Sector Debt

Ken Ibenne Ken Ibenne -
The Federal Government has finalized a comprehensive implementation framework...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

No Casualties -FRSC Responds to Two-Truck Crash in Maiduguri

News 0
The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Borno State...

Floods Hit Over 1.3m People Across 34 States in 2024 -Data

News 0
More than 1.35 million people were affected by flooding...

Juventus Monitoring Chelsea’s Enzo Maresca as Pressure Grows on Igor Tudor

Sports 0
Juventus are reportedly weighing up a potential managerial change,...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x