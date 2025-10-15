spot_img
October 15, 2025

No Casualties -FRSC Responds to Two-Truck Crash in Maiduguri

News
By: Hassan Haruna

â€”

FRSC Responds to Two-Truck Accident in Maiduguri, No Casualties Reported

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Borno State has responded to a two-truck accident that occurred in the Customs Area of Maiduguri on Wednesday.Â 

According to reports, the incident happened when a tanker truck was reversing and another truck approached at high speed.

In an effort to avoid a head-on collision, the tanker driver swerved and struck the metal frame of a flyover.

Fortunately, no lives were lost and no injuries were recorded. However, the accident caused damage to government property and led to temporary traffic congestion in the area.

The FRSC Borno Command stated that it will continue to educate and sensitize drivers on the importance of obeying traffic rules and remaining calm on the road to safeguard lives and property.

Nigeriaâ€™s Inflation Falls Again, Hits 18.02%
Hassan Haruna
Hassan Haruna
