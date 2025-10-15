Floods Hit Over 1.3m People Across 34 States in 2024 -Data

More than 1.35 million people were affected by flooding across 34 states in Nigeria in 2024, according to recent data.

The report shows that Borno State recorded the highest number of affected persons, with 419,482 people impacted.

Sokoto followed with 102,155 affected residents, while Bauchi and Zamfara reported 94,022 and 78,840 cases respectively. Other states with high numbers include Jigawa (71,297), Kebbi (68,678), Delta (62,741), and Taraba (59,858).

In the northeastern region, Adamawa and Kano also faced significant challenges, with 49,005 and 48,854 people affected. Niger State recorded 46,730 cases, while southern states such as Imo (28,663), Ondo (23,184), and Bayelsa (21,549) also experienced flood-related damage.

The report further listed Katsina (20,952), Edo (15,149), Yobe (14,742), and Abia (12,942) among the affected states. Smaller numbers were recorded in Kwara (12,466), Rivers (11,682), Anambra (11,560), and others.

Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial hub, reported 9,324 affected persons, while the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) had 872. Plateau recorded the fewest cases with 832.

Osun and Cross River states were not included in the report.

The widespread flooding has disrupted livelihoods, displaced families, and caused significant damage to farmlands and infrastructure across the country.