Nigeria’s GDP Per Capita Drops Below Independence Levels: AfDB President Calls for Urgent Overhaul

Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy by GDP, is facing a deeper economic crisis than many appreciate. Current data shows that citizens are financially worse off today than they were over six decades ago.

This stark reality was highlighted by Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), who revealed that Nigeria’s GDP per capita has plummeted to just $824, far lower than the $1,847 recorded at the time of independence in 1960.

Delivering a keynote at the 20th anniversary celebration of investment firm Chapel Hill Denham in Lagos, Dr. Adesina issued a compelling call for structural and strategic economic reforms to reimagine Nigeria’s trajectory towards becoming a globally competitive industrialized economy by 2050.

Economic Decline Rooted in Structural Failures

Despite Nigeria’s size and resource endowments, Dr. Adesina emphasized that persistent policy missteps, institutional fragility, an over-reliance on crude oil, and chronic underinvestment have undermined long-term growth. He stressed that without a fundamental shift in economic direction, Nigeria risks remaining stuck in a cycle of underdevelopment.

He referenced South Korea as a benchmark for missed opportunities. Both countries had similar economic standings in 1960, but while South Korea has surged to a per capita income exceeding $36,000, Nigeria continues to fall behind. “The difference,” Adesina said, “is not in potential, but in purpose, leadership, and strategy.”

A Five-Pillar Reform Blueprint

Dr. Adesina outlined a five-point agenda for transforming Nigeria’s economy, starting with universal access to electricity. Energy, he argued, is the bedrock of any industrial takeoff. He also called for accelerated investment in infrastructure, rapid industrialization, innovation-driven economic activities, and a globally competitive agricultural sector.

According to the AfDB chief, it’s time to move beyond cosmetic policy tweaks. What Nigeria needs now are bold, clear, and actionable reforms that are institutionally supported and consistently implemented. He pointed to the Dangote Refinery as an example of large-scale, private-sector-driven initiatives that can redefine national economic fortunes if replicated and scaled.

Financing Nigeria’s Transformation

Dr. Adesina suggested leveraging Nigeria’s underutilized pension fund assets, tapping into the expertise and capital of its diaspora community, and deepening the domestic capital market as potential financing options for industrial transformation.

However, he stressed that credible institutions, consistent policymaking, and strong governance must back any reform agenda. He warned that even the most ambitious reforms will falter without these pillars.

Poverty Crisis Heightens Urgency

Underscoring the urgency of reform, Adesina highlighted Nigeria’s alarming poverty statistics. According to the World Bank’s April 2025 Africa’s Pulse report, Nigeria accounts for 19% of sub-Saharan Africa’s extremely poor population—the highest share in the region. This means roughly 1 in every 7 of the world’s poorest people lives in Nigeria.

This staggering figure is more than just a statistic; it reflects a national development failure and signals the need for immediate and comprehensive policy redirection. Nigeria, Adesina concluded, must deliberately shape its future—free of corruption, driven by innovation, and poised to lead Africa into a new era.

Nigeria stands at a crossroads. While the challenges are daunting, the opportunities are equally vast—if harnessed with vision, courage, and discipline. Dr. Adesina’s message was clear: Nigeria must abandon outdated models and embrace transformative, inclusive growth to secure a prosperous future.