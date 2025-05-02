Group Urges Senate to Reinstate Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

A group under the AT Ahmed Consultative Forum in the Kogi Central Senatorial District has appealed to the Nigerian Senate to lift Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension so she can return to her legislative duties and continue serving her constituents.

The call was made in a statement issued on Wednesday in Lokoja by the forum’s coordinator, Hon. Idris Anako.

He said the recent controversies involving Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan and Senate President Godswill Akpabio have raised serious concerns that need to be addressed.

“It is upsetting to see leaders of this level caught in controversy, especially when the suspension seems unfair and harmful to the Egbira community,” Anako stated.

He praised Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan for her strong leadership and the positive impact she has made in both infrastructure and human development. “Her work sets her apart and brings pride to the Egbira people,” he added.

Anako called for dialogue and unity instead of political games, stressing the need to focus on national progress.