Northern Leaders Urge President Tinubu to End Ongoing Killings

A group of Northern leaders has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to take urgent steps to stop the ongoing violence and killings in states such as Benue, Plateau, and Borno.

Speaking under the banner of the Arewa Grassroots Leaders Assembly (AGLA), the group said their appeal comes in response to a sharp rise in violent attacks across the region.

At a press conference in Abuja, the President of AGLA, Hon. Onogu Collins, strongly condemned the recent wave of killings, warning that the situation is getting out of control.

He described the crisis as a harsh reminder of Nigeria’s ongoing security challenges, noting that rural communities are the most affected.

“We are calling for the creation of a special task force to investigate these attacks, arrest those responsible, and boost security presence in the affected areas,” he said.

He also urged the government to increase security funding and support local security efforts, including community vigilante groups and neighborhood watch programs.