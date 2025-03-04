Nigerians Should Expect More Fuel Price Drop– PETROAN, IPMAN

According to the Petroleum retailers and marketers, Nigerians should expect more drop in the price of premium motor spirit as the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited and Dangote Refinery commenced a fresh price tussle following fuel drops by both firms.

Recall that the NNPC on Monday March 3 announced its new petrol prices of N860 and N880 per litre, respectively, in Lagos, the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, and across the country, respectively.

Reports indicate that NNPCL retail outlets along the Kubwa expressway in Abuja, the Central Business District, opposite the company’s headquarters, and other locations have reflected the new pump price of N880 per litre.

Meanwhile, barely six days ago, Dangote Refinery reduced its petrol price to N880 per litre in its partners’ fuel outlet, MRS filling station, and other filling stations in Abuja.

This development has generated a fresh petrol price war between NNPCL and Dangote Refinery.

By implication, Nigerians would now choose to buy petrol between NNPCL and Dangote retail outlets amid their price war.

It would also be recalled that since February 2025, Dangote petrol has been selling at an advantageous price compared to NNPC.

In his reaction, National President of Petroleum Retailers Outlets Owners Association and his counterpart of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, Billy Gillis-Harry and Abubakar Maigadi, respectively, stated that Nigerians should expect more petrol price drops amid the competition between NNPCL and Dangote refinery.

According to Gillis-Harry, Nigerians are in an advantageous position in what he described as a necessary business matrix between NNPCL and Dangote Refinery.

He maintained that the war has brought smiles to the faces of Nigerians faced with the rising cost of living.

“The new price has been reflected on our portal.

“This price reduction will be a huge relief to many Nigerians struggling to make ends meet.

“The reduction in PMS prices is expected to positively impact Nigerians’ lives.

We are engaging NNPCL to also bring down the petrol prices for the benefit of Nigerians and marketers,” he added.

On his part, Maigandi said what is happening in the downstream oil and gas sector is the beauty of deregulation.

He averred further, “It is not surprising because Dangote petrol is selling at that rate.

“This is what we have been telling the government to deregulate the sector. The price will start coming down. Investors have started coming.

“The reduction in petrol price means joy to Nigerians and marketers.”