How Nigerian Women Can Create Wealth -Minister

The Federal Government has called on Nigerian women to explore investment opportunities in the capital market, emphasizing its potential as a strategic pathway to wealth creation.

The Minister of State for Finance, Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite, made the call in Abuja during the official launch of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Podcast.

She stressed the importance of women’s participation in the capital market, saying that opening opportunities for women in the capital market would create a pathway to wealth creation. “We need to come up with more policies, reforms, or frameworks that encourage more women to participate in the financial sector.”

The Minister also highlighted the unique challenges women face in balancing professional and familial responsibilities. “Women are actually very good with investing; we know what to do with money. We know how to manage money in the house, and it will go round the whole family. If a woman learns how to make that money multiply and how to save it in a way that it will continue to add value and meet her needs and her family’s needs, I think she will love that.”

Dr. Uzoka-Anite emphasized the need for a multi-pronged approach to assisting women in the capital market, involving individual empowerment and institutional support. “Assisting women in the capital market is a multi-pronged approach; the individuals need to do more to be heard. The institutional approach, where we encourage the institutions to give women a chance, to treat women based on their competencies, capacities, and encourage them”.

She commended the SEC for launching the podcast, describing it as very innovative and highly needed at this time.

The Minister expressed optimism that the podcast’s objectives would be achieved, particularly in encouraging more women to participate in the capital market.

Speaking earlier, the Director General, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Dr. Emomotimi Agama explained that the podcast aims to disseminate information across Nigeria, fostering understanding of the capital market and its opportunities. “We want people in the most remote parts of this country to be aware of the capital market and how they can participate to create wealth,” he said