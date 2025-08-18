Nigerian Stock Market Slips as Investors Lose Confidence in Key Sectors

The Nigerian equities market ended last week on a weaker note, snapping a period of sustained gains and leaving investors counting significant losses. Reflecting a 0.8 per cent week-on-week drop in the NGX AllShare Index, which settled at 144,628.2 points against 145,754.91 points in the prior week, market capitalization fell N713 billion to close at N91.5 trillion.

The setback came as heavy selloffs dragged down important industries, including banking, consumer goods, industrials, oil and gas, and commodities. Though the recently released July 2025 consumer price index indicated inflation slowing to 21.88 per cent year-on-year, the downturn happened despite a relatively favourable macroeconomic environment. The inflation report sparked market players’ cautiousness, many of whom would rather hold back than raise their appetite for risk.

The News Chronicle understands that as investors turned their attention to the insurance industry, it has become an unexpected success. Following the signing of the Nigerian Insurance Act, the index for insurers increased by more than 8 percent. This growth has reinforced belief in the long-term potential of the industry and so sparked optimism that insurers could play a more significant part in the financial system.

Though institutional trading pulled the index down, general market activity showed resiliency. Positive market breadth of 66 gainers versus 41 losers showed strong retail interest in small and midcap stocks. But the value of trades declined more sharply by 25.39% to N100 billion, supporting the cautious attitude throughout trading floors, whereas overall traded volume fell somewhat by 1.73% to 8.56 billion units.

Performance within sectors was inconsistent. Led the laggards with a 1.42% drop was oil and gas; after consumer products 0.94%; industrial goods 0.83%; banking 0.23%; and commodities 0.03%.On the other hand, insurance shone out as the only gainer since it profited from policy-driven investor interest.

According to experts, profit-taking and bargain hunting will strike a fine balance during the next weeks.Still important driving factors as investors look for fundamentally sound opportunities among greater volatility are portfolio reshuffling and industry rotation. Although periodic pullbacks may persist, market observers think they may also provide new entry points for those looking for long-term value in Nigeria’s developing capital market.