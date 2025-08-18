spot_img
August 18, 2025 - 11:44 AM

Nigerian Banks and Insurers Face Rising Pressure as Recapitalisation Deadline Nears

Business
— By: Ken Ibenne

Nigerian Corporations Grapple with Rising Borrowing Costs Despite Lower Debt Levels
For both the banking and insurance sectors, the race to meet Nigeria’s 2026 recapitalisation deadline is becoming a defining event. With barely six months left in the recapitalization window, many midtier and struggling banks are facing severe obstacles that could lead them to be forced into mergers, acquisitions, or, in the worst-case situation, liquidation.

 

 

Investors are tired at the heart of these difficulties.Many colleges are having more trouble attracting money as investors evaluate competing possibilities in a congested financial market.Higher interest in the insurance industry after major changes under the Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Act (NIIRA) 2025, which has shifted investor focus and funds toward insurers, adds to this problem.

 

 

The News Chronicle understands that some banks worried about losing investment traction to insurance companies cannot complete their fundraising drives. Fueled by fresh interest from both domestic and international investors who see long-term growth potential in an underpenetrated market, insurance shares have surged by more than 60% lately. This change has in some cases, left banks rushing for funds while their insurance industry competitors have great momentum.

 

 

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has insisted under no conditions will the March 2026 recapitalization deadline be changed .Although some Tierone players and other few organizations have already satisfied the criteria, others are in negotiations or are looking into private placements and other last-minute tactics.For banks still behind schedule, the threat of regulatory action looms large, with the possibility of “forced mergers” if capital targets remain unmet.

 

 

On the other hand, insurance companies are becoming the unforeseen winners in this new financial terrain. With penetration rates still at 0.4 percent, the industry has great underutilized potential .Promising better governance, digitalized claims processing, and greater operational efficiency, the new reforms provide the industry with the type of investor attention mostly reserved for the banking sector.

 

 

The Nigerian economy is clearly at a crossroad as banks and insurance companies strive to satisfy their own requirements. Whether this recapitalization push produces more solid institutions or leaves a trail of collapsed mergers will depend on how fast operators can adjust to the changing investment environment and the unwavering posture of authorities.

