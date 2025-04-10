Nigerian Stock Market Declines by 0.18% Amid Mixed Sector Performances

On April 9, 2025, the Nigerian stock market experienced a downturn as the All-Share Index (ASI) fell by 0.18%, closing at 104,187.00 points, down from the previous day’s 104,376.73 points.

This decline resulted in a market capitalization loss of approximately N119 billion, bringing the total to N65.47 trillion.

Market Activity Overview

The trading session saw a total volume of 376.6 million shares exchanged across 11,576 deals, marking an 18% decrease in volume compared to the prior day. However, the total value of these transactions increased by 18%, amounting to N11.89 billion. ​

Top Gainers and Losers

In the day’s trading, VFD Group Plc led the gainers with a 10.00% increase, closing at N72.60 per share. Other notable gainers included NGX Group Plc, which rose by 9.86% to N35.65, and Wapic Insurance Plc, which appreciated by 9.60% to N1.94. ​

Conversely, Learn Africa Plc topped the losers’ chart, declining by 10.00% to close at N2.97 per share. Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) also faced a significant drop of 9.90%, ending at N26.85, while PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc decreased by 9.88% to N30.10.

Trading Volume Leaders

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO) emerged as the most actively traded stock, with 62.8 million shares changing hands. Access Holdings Plc (ACCESSCORP) followed closely, recording a trading volume of 51.3 million shares. Zenith Bank Plc also saw substantial activity, with 32.3 million shares traded during the session. ​

Sectoral Performance

The market’s bearish performance was reflected across various sectors. The banking sector, represented by the NGX Banking Index, experienced declines, with notable banks such as United Bank for Africa (UBA) and First Bank of Nigeria Holdings (FBNH) recording losses. UBA’s stock price dipped by 2.58%, while FBNH saw a decrease of 2.38%. In contrast, Zenith Bank Plc recorded a gain of 3.30%, showcasing some resilience within the sector. ​

Lafarge Africa Plc (WAPCO) experienced a slight decline of 0.35% in the industrial goods sector. The oil and gas sector saw Oando Plc appreciating by 6.58%, indicating positive movements within that segment. ​

Market Sentiment and Outlook

Despite the overall market decline, the market breadth was positive, with 31 stocks advancing against 23 decliners, while 67 stocks remained unchanged. This suggests a mixed sentiment among investors.

Analysts observe that the ASI is in a retracement phase, positioned below the critical 105,000 mark. The potential recovery of large—and mid-cap stocks may contribute to the index’s stabilization in the coming weeks. Investors are advised to monitor market trends closely and consider sector-specific performances when making investment decisions.​