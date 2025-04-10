Presidency Hits Back at Ndume, Says 71 Tinubu Appointees Are Northerners

Amid criticism from Borno South Senator Ali Ndume over alleged lopsided appointments, the Presidency has defended President Bola Tinubu, describing him as a detribalized leader focused on competence over ethnicity.

In a statement titled “President Tinubu and Appointments,” Special Adviser on Media and Public Communication, Sunday Dare, dismissed accusations of sectional bias, saying Tinubu’s track record reflects inclusiveness and balance.

“President Tinubu is a detribalized leader. From his days as Lagos Governor, he was known for assembling competent teams irrespective of tribe or religion. That hasn’t changed,” Dare stated.

Recall that Ndume had earlier accused the President of breaching the federal character principle, claiming the appointments were skewed. But Dare countered with data: out of 134 federal appointments so far, 71 went to Northerners while 63 were from the South adding that the South-West got 26 slots, South-South 21, and the South-East 16.

“People are quick to view appointments through a tribal lens, but Tinubu’s still in the early phase of his tenure. More appointments are on the way,” Dare added, urging Nigerians to look at the broader picture.

According to him, the numbers prove the President is on track to uphold national balance.