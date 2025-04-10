Nigeria’s Private Sector Sees Robust Growth as PMI Hits 54.3 in March 2025

Nigeria’s private sector demonstrated significant growth in March 2025, with the Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) climbing to 54.3, up from 53.7 in February.

This marks the fourth consecutive month of expansion and the highest PMI reading since January 2024, according to the latest report from Stanbic IBTC Bank. ​

The PMI, a key indicator of business activity, reflects expansion when above 50.0. The March figure underscores a solid improvement in the health of Nigeria’s private sector, driven by increased customer demand and a favorable economic environment. ​

Sectoral Performance Highlights Broad-Based Expansion

The report indicates that all four sectors covered – Industry, Services, Agriculture, and Construction – experienced growth in March. Notably, the Agriculture sector led the expansion, reflecting its pivotal role in the nation’s economy. This broad-based growth suggests a resilient and diversified economic landscape. ​

Key Sub-Indices Reflect Positive Trends

Several sub-indices within the PMI report highlight the positive momentum:​

Output Index: Increased production levels were observed, with the output index rising in response to higher demand. ​

New Orders Index: The index recorded its fastest growth in 14 months, indicating a sharp rise in business orders and customer demand. ​

Employment Index: There was a modest yet consistent improvement in job creation, marking the most significant rise in seven months. ​

Input and Output Prices Show Varied Inflationary Pressures

The report also sheds light on cost pressures across different sectors:​

Input Prices: The Industry sector experienced the highest input price inflation, while the Agriculture sector saw relatively stable costs. ​

Output Prices: The Services sector recorded the highest output price inflation, suggesting increased costs being passed on to consumers. ​

Business Confidence and Future Outlook

Despite the positive trends, business confidence experienced a slight dip, reaching a three-month low. Companies remain optimistic about future growth but exhibit caution due to potential economic uncertainties. Nonetheless, the sustained expansion in PMI suggests a gradual economic recovery, bolstered by improved demand and business investments. ​

The March 2025 PMI report paints a promising picture of Nigeria’s private sector, highlighting robust growth across various sectors and key indices. While challenges such as inflationary pressures persist, the overall trajectory indicates resilience and a positive outlook for the nation’s economic landscape.